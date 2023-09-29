Congress will stand with people who lost money at Karuvannur: Sudhakaran

September 29, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Thrissur

The Congress will stand with people who lost their money in the loan scam at the CPI(M)-led Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank, KPCC President K. Sudhakaran has said.

He was addressing the valedictory of the Sahakari Samrakshana Yatra organised by the Thrissur district Congress Committee in front of the Collectorate here on Friday.

“The Congress will not allow any CPI(M) leader, who looted the money of the poor depositor, to walk free. The looting of people’s money in the cooperative sector by the CPI(M) leaders has been repeating. When we have a Chief Minister who protects the thieves we cannot expect anything else,” Mr. Sudhakaran said.

The CPI(M) and the BJP have colluded to cheat people. They are acting hand-in-glove to protect each other. When the LDF government protected BJP State president K. Surendran, the BJP kept the top CPI(M) leaders out of the ED investigation in Karuvannur. There is a chance of both parties reaching a consensus in the Karuvannur scam, he said. DCC President Jose Vallur presided over the valedictory.

While inaugurating the rally from the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank in the morning KPCC working president T. Siddique, MLA, said that the commission agents and brokers are ruling the State now.

“Communist leader AKG started the cooperative initiatives from Thrissur. It is sad that the same Thrissur witnessed the biggest scam, which the country has even seen in the co-operative sector,” he said.