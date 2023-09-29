HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress will stand with people who lost money at Karuvannur: Sudhakaran

September 29, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
District Congress Committee president Jose Vallur and T.N. Prathapan, MP, leading a rally in Thrissur on Friday demanding steps to protect the cooperative sector.

District Congress Committee president Jose Vallur and T.N. Prathapan, MP, leading a rally in Thrissur on Friday demanding steps to protect the cooperative sector. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

The Congress will stand with people who lost their money in the loan scam at the CPI(M)-led Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank, KPCC President K. Sudhakaran has said.

He was addressing the valedictory of the Sahakari Samrakshana Yatra organised by the Thrissur district Congress Committee in front of the Collectorate here on Friday.

“The Congress will not allow any CPI(M) leader, who looted the money of the poor depositor, to walk free. The looting of people’s money in the cooperative sector by the CPI(M) leaders has been repeating. When we have a Chief Minister who protects the thieves we cannot expect anything else,” Mr. Sudhakaran said.

The CPI(M) and the BJP have colluded to cheat people. They are acting hand-in-glove to protect each other. When the LDF government protected BJP State president K. Surendran, the BJP kept the top CPI(M) leaders out of the ED investigation in Karuvannur. There is a chance of both parties reaching a consensus in the Karuvannur scam, he said. DCC President Jose Vallur presided over the valedictory.

While inaugurating the rally from the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank in the morning KPCC working president T. Siddique, MLA, said that the commission agents and brokers are ruling the State now.

“Communist leader AKG started the cooperative initiatives from Thrissur. It is sad that the same Thrissur witnessed the biggest scam, which the country has even seen in the co-operative sector,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.