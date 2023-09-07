Congress will go ahead with its mission to unite people: Venugopal

September 07, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated September 08, 2023 08:23 am IST - KANNUR

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K.C. Venugopal has said that the BJP’s move to rename the country as ‘Bharat’ is aimed to divide people and of spread hatred.

Inaugurating the district-level ‘Padyatra’ commemorating the first anniversary of the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, here on Thursday, he said the BJP’s ‘Bharat’ slogan was aimed to counter the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) formed by the Opposition parties.

Mr. Venugopal said the Congress would go ahead with its mission of uniting people and spreading the message of love and peace. “The party will continue to raise its voice for the unemployed and take up problems facing people. The Congress will expose the fake politics of Narendra Modi,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran said the BJP was attempting to divide the country to remain in power, and that people would disown it.

