ADVERTISEMENT

Congress will go ahead with its mission to unite people: Venugopal

September 07, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated September 08, 2023 08:23 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K.C. Venugopal has said that the BJP’s move to rename the country as ‘Bharat’ is aimed to divide people and of spread hatred.

Inaugurating the district-level ‘Padyatra’ commemorating the first anniversary of the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, here on Thursday, he said the BJP’s ‘Bharat’ slogan was aimed to counter the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) formed by the Opposition parties.

Mr. Venugopal said the Congress would go ahead with its mission of uniting people and spreading the message of love and peace. “The party will continue to raise its voice for the unemployed and take up problems facing people. The Congress will expose the fake politics of Narendra Modi,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran said the BJP was attempting to divide the country to remain in power, and that people would disown it.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US