ADVERTISEMENT

Congress will enforce performance auditing, says Deepa Dasmunsi

Published - August 26, 2024 08:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

All-India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Deepa Dasmunsi has said that party workers who fail to perform their duties with regard to the local body polls will be removed from their posts.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was opening a review meeting organised by the District Congress Committee (DCC) in Kozhikode on August 26 (Monday). Ms. Dasmunsi said performance auditing would be implemented in the party. Capability would be the sole criterion for getting various posts. The era of groupism was over, and winnability would be the only yardstick for choosing candidates for elections.

Ms. Dasmunsi alleged that the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front government had become a den of corruption. Development works were not on its agenda. The government was trying to strangle local bodies, and the Panchayati Raj system introduced by the Congress was being destroyed. The Plan fund for local bodies had been cut beyond any justification. The government should explain to the people why it was done.

Ms. Dasmunsi exhorted party workers to defeat the CPI(M)’s nepotism and corruption and resist the BJP’s communal agenda. DCC president K. Praveenkumar and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary K. Jayanth, among others, were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Congress leader also blamed the State government for keeping the Hema Committee report under wraps for over four years and sought the arrest of those named by women actors as sexual predators. Indirectly targeting the CPI(M), she asked why those who hit the streets for women’s safety in West Bengal were silent on the issue in Kerala. Action should be initiated against them even if the accused were part of the government. She added that the Congress would organise district-level protests over the issue on August 29.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala / Kozhikode

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US