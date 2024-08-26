GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress will enforce performance auditing, says Deepa Dasmunsi

Published - August 26, 2024 08:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

All-India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Deepa Dasmunsi has said that party workers who fail to perform their duties with regard to the local body polls will be removed from their posts.

She was opening a review meeting organised by the District Congress Committee (DCC) in Kozhikode on August 26 (Monday). Ms. Dasmunsi said performance auditing would be implemented in the party. Capability would be the sole criterion for getting various posts. The era of groupism was over, and winnability would be the only yardstick for choosing candidates for elections.

Ms. Dasmunsi alleged that the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front government had become a den of corruption. Development works were not on its agenda. The government was trying to strangle local bodies, and the Panchayati Raj system introduced by the Congress was being destroyed. The Plan fund for local bodies had been cut beyond any justification. The government should explain to the people why it was done.

Ms. Dasmunsi exhorted party workers to defeat the CPI(M)’s nepotism and corruption and resist the BJP’s communal agenda. DCC president K. Praveenkumar and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary K. Jayanth, among others, were present.

The Congress leader also blamed the State government for keeping the Hema Committee report under wraps for over four years and sought the arrest of those named by women actors as sexual predators. Indirectly targeting the CPI(M), she asked why those who hit the streets for women’s safety in West Bengal were silent on the issue in Kerala. Action should be initiated against them even if the accused were part of the government. She added that the Congress would organise district-level protests over the issue on August 29.

Kerala / Kozhikode

