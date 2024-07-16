Congress will decide destiny of India in the near future: Venugopal

All India Congress Committee general Secretary K.C. Venugoal has said that the destiny of the country would be decided by the Congress party soon.

Speaking after inaugurating a two-day State-level camp of the KPCC executive committee at Sulthan Bathery in the district on Tuesday, Mr.Venugopal said the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, MP, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had played a major role in the rejuvenation of party in the recent Lok Sabha election.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Mr.Gandhi had also played a major part in it, he said.

The election was held at a time when everybody had fears that the constitution would not be preserved, Mr.Venugopal said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the sangh parivar were targeting the Congress party with all possible means in the election. They also used the governmental agencies and the constitutional machinery, he said,

Mr.Modi had ruled the country for the past 10 years by attacking the opposition parties, he said.

While delivering the presidential address Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K.Sudhakaran said the Congress party would repeat its victory in the forthcoming local body and legislative assembly elections.

The camp would conclude on Wednesday.

