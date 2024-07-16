GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress will decide destiny of India in the near future: Venugopal

Published - July 16, 2024 09:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leaders at a two-day State-level camp of the KPCC executive committee at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad on Tuesday.

Congress leaders at a two-day State-level camp of the KPCC executive committee at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad on Tuesday.

All India Congress Committee general Secretary K.C. Venugoal has said that the destiny of the country would be decided by the Congress party soon.

 Speaking after inaugurating a two-day State-level camp of the KPCC executive committee at Sulthan Bathery in the district on Tuesday, Mr.Venugopal said the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, MP, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had played a major role in the rejuvenation of party in the recent Lok Sabha election.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Mr.Gandhi had also played a major part in it, he said.

The election was held at a time when everybody had fears that the constitution would not be preserved, Mr.Venugopal said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the sangh parivar were targeting the Congress party with all possible means in the election. They also used the governmental agencies and the constitutional machinery, he said,

Mr.Modi had ruled the country for the past 10 years by attacking the opposition parties, he said.

 While delivering the presidential address Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K.Sudhakaran said the Congress party would repeat its victory in the forthcoming local body and legislative assembly elections.

The camp would conclude on Wednesday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.