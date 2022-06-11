Congress want CM to resign over Swapna Suresh issue

Congress workers seeking the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan following the latest ‘revelations’ by Swapna Suresh in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case burnt him in effigy in front of the Secretariat on Saturday.

United Democratic Front (UDF) district chairman P.K. Venugopal inaugurated the protest. The block and mandalam committees of the Congress also organised protest marches and effigy burnings over the issue.