Congress veteran K.V. Thomas is Kerala’s special representative in New Delhi

January 19, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has signalled that it would reward defectors from rival political parties by elevating expelled Congress leader K.V. Thomas as Kerala’s special representative with Cabinet rank in New Delhi.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) had drummed out Prof. Thomas from the party’s primary membership last year for brazenly aligning with the CPI(M). The KPCC had accused Prof. Thomas of stepping out of the party line by attending a seminar hosted by the CPI(M) at its 23rd party congress in April last in Kannur.

The CPI(M) seems to believe that the former Union Minister could draw on his considerable across-the-aisle political networking skills to help the government better negotiate the maze of New Delhi’s corridors of power.

Appeasing move

It also aspires to send a positive signal to the electorally influential Latin Catholic community by tapping one of its high-profile members for the top job. The CPI(M) also appears keen to turn the page on the anti-Vizhinjam port agitation which saw the ruling party at loggerheads with the Latin Catholic clergy.

The government appears to follow a repeated pattern of expanding the ruling Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) political support base by offering plum posts to defectors and seemingly bending backwards to accommodate coalition partners’ demands.

For one, it has appointed former Kerala Pradesh Congress Commttee organising secretary K.P. Anil Kumar, who defected to the CPI(M) last year, as chairperson of the Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultants (Ltd).

Notably, on Thursday, the CPI(M) acquiesced to Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K. Mani’s demand to elect Josin Binu instead of party veteran Binu Pulickakandam as Pala municipal chairperson.

Wooing IUML

The CPI(M) has also made overtures to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) to forge a “broad agreement between secular parties” to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with the intent to thin Congress’ poll prospects in Kerala.

Menaced by the threat of more desertions and struggling to regain political footing after the shock defeat in the 2021 Assembly elections, the Congress reacted sharply to Prof. Thomas’s posting.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said Prof. Thomas was the CPI(M) ‘s political liaison with the BJP. He accused the government of drawing on the public exchequer to fund its political expenses by giving a Cabinet rank to Prof. Thomas.