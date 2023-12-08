Congress veteran C. Raghunath announces his departure from party

December 08, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KANNUR

Congress leader C. Raghunath has announced his departure from the party, marking the end of his extensive five-decade-long association.

Mr. Raghunath, who contested in the last Assembly elections as a UDF candidate in Dharmadam constituency against Pinarayi Vijayan, expressed his disillusionment with the party, stating that the present Congress is notably different from the old Indian National Congress. He made his departure official through a Facebook post followed by a press conference on Friday.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Raghunath cited his conscience as the driving force behind this decision, emphasising that it was not a move taken lightly. He refrained from personal criticism but highlighted the fragmentation within the party, noting a shift from three to five groups.

The senior leader expressed gratitude for the recognition given to him by the party in the later stages of his political journey. However, he clarified that his decision to step down is without any malice towards anyone. Mr. Raghunath asserted that he believes in independent political work and highlighted his commitment to serving as an activist within the Congress.

He also revealed longstanding differences with the Kannur District Congress Committees (DCC) leadership, citing issues related to problem-solving and transparency in governance. He claimed that attempts were made to create problems whenever he tried to address issues within the party. Additionally, he pointed out a lack of maturity, awareness, and culture in the current DCC leadership.

The leader’s departure comes after a series of disagreements and, according to Mr. Raghunath, follows an attempt to assault him during a meeting at the DCC office. The announcement marks the end of an era for Mr. Raghunath and a notable shift in the dynamics of the Congress party, with him emphasising that the DNA of the Congress has changed in every sense.