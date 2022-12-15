Congress urges government to address people’s concerns over ecozone

December 15, 2022 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Congress party has urged the State government to address the concerns of the public over satellite survey demarcating inhabited areas in the ecozone in Wayanad district.

In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president T. Siddique said the preliminary report published by the expert committee on the basis of the findings of the satellite survey undertaken by the Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre (KSREC) had caused confusion and apprehension among the public.

According to the survey, the thickly populated human habitats in 12 civic bodies in the district, including the two municipalities of Mananthavady and Sulthan Bathery, come under ecozone, Mr. Siddique said. The details of structures in the survey are not accurate as many of them were left out, he added.

Hundreds of human settlements, including tribal settlements, inside the forest were not mentioned in the map published after the survey, said I.C. Balakrishnan, MLA.

Submitting a true and comprehensive map of the structures is necessary to exclude thickly populated areas from the ecozone, but the number of structures around the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary in the map is very low, he said.

Most people, especially members of the farming community in remote areas and on the fringes of the forest, are yet to see the map published by the expert committee owing to poor internet connectivity, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

Since the survey is unscientific, the public cannot accept it, district panchayat president Samshad Markkar said. Hence, it should be rectified before it is submitted to the Supreme Court, he added.

Meanwhile, the Sulthan Bathery Municipality passed a resolution on Thursday demanding that the anomalies in the survey be rectified. Though an area in Sulthan Bathery town comprised around 280 business establishments, it was only 14 in the map, said T.K. Ramesh, Chairman, Sulthan Bathery Municipality. Noolpuzha and Nenmeni grama panchayats also decided to pass similar resolutions.

The last date for furnishing missing data was fixed as December 23, but it should be extended to January 31 to clarify doubts of the public, Mr. Siddique said.

As the last date for submitting the report to the Supreme Court is January 14, the government should take steps to extend it for submitting a comprehensive report, he said.