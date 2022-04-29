Congress unit committees before May 30: Sudhakaran

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran has said that unit committee formation in the party will be completed before May 30.

The functioning of the over 1.5 lakh unit committees would be strengthened, he said while inaugurating the district leadership meet of the Congress here on Friday.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said even the supporters of K-Rail eventually changed their stance on the semi-high-speed rail project at the panel discussion in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. They questioned the way the social impact survey was being conducted, infringing people’s privacy and rights.

Mr. Satheesan said the arguments made by R.V.G. Menon against the project were similar to the ones raised by the United Democratic Front and the Congress on the floor of the Assembly and outside.

He laughed at the futility of the government trying to sell the ₹2 lakh crore worth rail project when it was in financial dire straits.