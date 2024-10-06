GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress, UDF not concerned over Anvar forming party: Sudhakaran

Updated - October 06, 2024 02:13 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran, MP, has said that neither the Congress nor the United Democratic Front (UDF) is worried about P.V. Anvar forming a new party.

Addressing the media at Mananthavady on Saturday, Mr. Sudhakaran said Mr. Anvar was an MLA who had distanced himself from the ruling coalition, and he had no ties with the UDF.

The support that led to the acquittal of BJP State president K. Surendran in the Manjeshwaram election case is part of the underlying alliance between the CPI(M) and the BJP. This connection has existed for many years, Mr. Sudhakaran said.

“K.T. Jaleel, who is aligned with the Left, has faced numerous difficulties within the Left political sphere. It seems he has chosen to remain there, despite those challenges. His views do not warrant a response,” he said.

Mr. Sudhakaran expressed confidence that the UDF was well prepared for the upcoming by-elections. He asserted that there was no confusion regarding candidate selection in the UDF. It would announce the candidates promptly once the election notification was issued, he said.

Published - October 06, 2024 02:12 am IST

