Congress trying to destroy peace in State, says Pinarayi

December 20, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Accusing the Congress of attempting to destroy the peaceful atmosphere of Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan for “giving open calls for violence”.

Speaking at Varkala, after the State government’s public outreach programme Navakerala Sadas entered the Thiruvananthapuram district on Wednesday evening, he said that the people of Kerala will see through and foil such attempts.

“First, it was the Governor who made an attempt to destroy peace in the State. The Congress and the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president openly supported this move. Once the Governor’s attempts fizzled out, the Congress is now trying the same. V.D.Satheesan, who occupies the responsible position of Leader of the Opposition, has today made a call to Youth Congress workers to attack our yatra. Should a person in such a position be making such calls? He has called me a sadist and a criminal-minded person. Does he think that repeating this often would make the people also think the same? The people judge us based on our work in the public sphere. I value it more than anything,” said Mr.Vijayan.

ADVERTISEMENT

He accused Mr.Satheesan of consistently taking a stand against any programme that is meant to benefit the State. The Navakerala Sadas is not a programme for promoting our front or any party which is part of the front, nor is it against any other political party. It is meant to shape the future of our State, due to which the Opposition is unable to oppose it directly. This had forced them to resort to other means to discredit the programme, he said.

“They have claimed that this yatra is happening with the escort of 2,200 police personnel. We have just a couple of police jeeps in front of and behind the bus. Why is the Leader of the Opposition resorting to such slander?,” asked Mr.Vijayan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.