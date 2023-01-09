ADVERTISEMENT

Congress treads carefully to avoid offending NSS after Sukumaran Nair’s upbraiding of party leadership

January 09, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

NSS leadership had slammed the party for poor electoral show and being an “ineffectual” Opposition

G Anand

The Congress party has responded in a subtle and subdued manner to sidestep a politically inexpedient war of words with the Nair Service Society (NSS) over its general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair’s harsh criticism of the party’s poor showing in the 2021 Assembly elections and later its role as an “ineffectual” Opposition.

Mr. Nair had singled out Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala for severe upbraiding. He slammed Mr. Satheesan for “disavowing” the NSS after electorally benefitting from its support and took a dig at him by asking whether Kerala had an effective Opposition.

Mr. Nair said the Congress’ defeat in the 2021 Assembly elections could have been less grating if the United Democratic Front (UDF) had projected Oommen Chandy as its Chief Minister candidate instead of Mr. Chennithala.

He also hinted that the NSS’ forceful lobbying for including a community member in a key position in the previous UDF government resulted in Mr. Chennithala’s elevation as Home Minister in the Oommen Chandy government.

Mr. Nair appeared to twist the knife by projecting Sashi Tharoor, MP, as a panacea for the Congress’ woes and a fit candidate for chief ministership or prime ministership. He also averred that many in the Congress leadership were distrustful of Mr. Tharoor’s growing public acceptance and might impede his advance.

Mr. Satheesan and Mr. Chennithala appeared to tread carefully to avoid offending the NSS. Mr. Satheesan defended the right of community-based social organisations to criticise the Opposition. Similarly, the Opposition reserved the right to criticise them.

On his part, Mr. Chennithala outrightly rejected Mr. Nair’s theory that the UDF lost the elections because it had projected him as the Chief Minister candidate. He said the UDF decided its Chief Minister candidate only after the proclamation of the poll results. “I am unflinchingly secular, and my sole allegiance is to my party alone”, he said.

The toned-down replies barely hid the rankling within the Congress caused by Mr. Nair’s powerful pitch for Mr. Tharoor.

It seemed to have resurrected charges of “one-upmanship, public disconnect and lobbying for oneself outside the organisational ambit” that dogged Mr. Tharoor during his failed campaign for Congress national presidentship last year.

