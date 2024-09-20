GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress to strengthen agitation against LDF government, Statewide protest on September 24

Party demands resignation of CM Pinarayi Vijayan, action against persons responsible for disruption of Thrissur Pooram

Published - September 20, 2024 09:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
KPCC President K. Sudhakaran and Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan at the KPCC office meeting in Ernakulam on Friday.

KPCC President K. Sudhakaran and Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan at the KPCC office meeting in Ernakulam on Friday. | Photo Credit: Nithin R.K.

A meeting of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) held in Ernakulam on Friday decided to strengthen the protests against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

Under the aegis of block Congress committees, a Statewide protest will be held on Tuesday (September 24) evening demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, action against the persons responsible for the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram, and a stop to the ‘criminalisation’ of the Home department.

This will be followed by a massive protest at the Thekkinkadu Maidan, Thrissur, on September 28.

KPCC president K. Sudhakaran chaired Friday’s meeting of KPCC office bearers and District Congress Committee presidents at the Ernakulam district committee office of the Congress party.

The September 24 protest will be led by 256 block Congress committees. Senior Congress leaders from all 14 districts will participate in the Statewide protest.

The Congress also expects to complete the reorganisation of block/mandalam committees by September 30. The reorganisation of nearly 70% of the block Congress committees has been completed, it was reported at Friday’s meeting. The exercise has been completed in 210 block committees, while 72 committees more are left.

The deadline for completing the exercise in the booth Congress committees has been extended to October 15.

Published - September 20, 2024 09:47 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.