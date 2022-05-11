Congress to stage protest march against K-Rail

Stir for gaining grassroots support for the struggle: DCC chief

KANNUR

The Congress will organise a two-day agitation against the government’s plan to implement the semi-high speed rail (SilverLine) project in the State.

The march will be inaugurated by environmental and social activist C.R. Neelakandan at the Payyanur old bus stand on Thursday.

District Congress Committee president Martin George said the march was to raise grassroots support for the anti-K rail struggle and to expose the vested interests of the Pinarayi Vijayan government in implementing the project.

The Left Democratic Front was reiterating that it would go ahead with the SilverLine project, pretending not to see the strong opposition from the public and the tears of the poor people.

Despite warnings from experts that the projects would bring no major benefits, the government was going ahead with the project, which was aimed to get the multi-crore commission, he alleged.

The Congress would demand the government to shelve the project. By raising the slogan “Yes to Kerala and No to K-Rail” they would show their solidarity with those who stand to lose their homes and property for the project, Mr. Martin said.