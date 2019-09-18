Congress to stage protest in front of KIAL

The District Congress Committee (DCC) will stage a protest demanding that the government submit the audit report of the Kannur International Airport Limited (KIAL) before the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

The protest would be organised on October 21 in front of the KIAL office, said DCC president Satheesan Pacheni, here on Tuesday.

The government’s refusal to submit the audit report before the CAG only raised questions of major irregularities at KIAL, he told reporters. “Why should the government deny the audit of the company, which has a major share of public investment,” he asked.

KIAL was registered as a private limited company, but was later converted into a public limited company.

He said the State government, public sector companies, and the private sector had shareholding in the airport company and there was proper auditing until 2016. But the government’s reluctance to the audit KIAL raised suspicion against the Chief Minister, he said.

He said the government should answer why the company, registered under the Companies Act, failed to follow the procedures after the LDF came to power. If the government failed to clarify the issue, the party would intensify the protest, he warned.