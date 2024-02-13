Congress to set up war rooms to catalyse LS election campaign

February 13, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) will set up war rooms in all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies to catalyse its election campaign in the State.

A Central war room at the KPCC headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram will spearhead the electoral battles on the airwaves and the ground.

Congress leader and KPCC’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) member M. Liju will head the State-level war room at Indira Bhavan.

KPCC organising secretary T.U. Radhakrishnan said the war rooms would be responsible for media coordination, political messaging, legal aid, training of election workers, policy research and other matters.

The Congress’s gambit reportedly centres around the strategy to eclipse its perceived vulnerabilities while accentuating the “faults” of the Union and State governments. It wants to outdo the CPI(M) and the BJP by having more doorstep conversations with voters.

The War Room would impart training to 25,177 booth office-bearers. Congress leaders Jaison Joseph and Manacuad Suresh will assist Mr. Liju as co-chairpersons. They will coordinate with the AICC’s war room chairperson, Sasikanth Senthil.

KPCC president K. Sudhakaran has approved the nominations.

