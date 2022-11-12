Congress to pay tributes to Nehru

The Hindu Bureau  THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
November 12, 2022 23:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leaders will pay tributes to the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 133rd birth anniversary here on Monday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Floral tributes will be paid to the portrait of Jawaharlal Nehru, the architect of modern India and the first Prime Minister of India, at the State Congress headquarters here at 10 a.m. Senior leader A.K. Antony, former KPCC president Thennala Balakrishna Pillai, KPCC and DCC office-bearers, Congress leaders, and people’s representatives will participate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app