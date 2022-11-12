Congress to pay tributes to Nehru

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leaders will pay tributes to the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 133rd birth anniversary here on Monday.

Floral tributes will be paid to the portrait of Jawaharlal Nehru, the architect of modern India and the first Prime Minister of India, at the State Congress headquarters here at 10 a.m. Senior leader A.K. Antony, former KPCC president Thennala Balakrishna Pillai, KPCC and DCC office-bearers, Congress leaders, and people’s representatives will participate.