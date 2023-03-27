ADVERTISEMENT

Congress to lead stir against ‘negative’ stance of govt. towards LSG bodies in Kerala

March 27, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress party will lead a popular agitation against the Left government which has been “trying to upstage the development and welfare activities of local self-governments” in the State, the State committee meeting of Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sangathan that heads the association of Congress-led local self-government (LSG) bodies said here on Monday.

The first meeting of the reconstituted Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj committee, which met at the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) headquarters in the capital, was inaugurated by Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan.

The meeting pointed out that it was because of the State government’s negative and defiant attitude that this year, not a single house could be given under the LIFE Mission scheme. By denying Plan funds to LSG bodies, the development activities of all LSG bodies were being thwarted. Bills worth ₹5,000 crore for completed works were awaiting clearance at the treasuries in the State, it said.

