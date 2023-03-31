ADVERTISEMENT

Congress to launch nationwide agitation against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification

March 31, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K.C. Venugopal, MP, has said that his party will launch a pan-India agitation from the first week of April titled ‘Jai Bharath Satyagraha’ in protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday Mr. Venugopal said the 30-day-long agitation would raise the slogan ‘Sathyameva Jayathe’ and reveal the alleged nexus between Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Gandhi will reach Wayanad on April 11 to meet voters in the Wayanad constituency, Mr. Venugopal said, adding that he would also write to all voters on the incidents that led to his disqualification.

The party will organise block-level protests till April 10, district-level protests till April 20, and State-level agitations from April 20 to April 30.

A national level ‘Jai Bharath’ fast would be staged in Delhi in the third week of April, Mr. Venugopal said.

“As the country is passing through an unusual situation, all Opposition parties are united in one way or another,” he said, adding that the Congress gave preference to ending the Modi-led NDA rule. The disqualification of Rahul Gandhi was the result of a well-planned conspiracy, he alleged.

The disqualification was also a challenge to voters in Wayanad, who had elected Mr. Gandhi to Parliament with a huge majority, he added.

