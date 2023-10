October 06, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Senior Congress leaders have said that the party will soon launch a charitable mission in former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s name to help people across the State.

“After we hold discussions with his family, it will be put into operation within a month,” said Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan here on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.