Kerala

Congress to launch campaign against K-Rail

KPCC president K. Sudhakaram on Friday demanded that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should apologise to the people of Kerala for the delay in conducting an environmental study on the K-Rail project.

He said the Congress was all set to launch a mass agitation against the government as more details of the K-Rail project were coming out.

He said Congress workers would go door-to-door campaigning with leaflets exposing the K-Rail project from next week.

Mr. Sudhakaran said K-Rail was a ₹2-lakh-crore project. Despite everyone saying that public opinion should be sought on the project, the government was reluctant. He demanded that CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury state his position on the K-Rail project.


