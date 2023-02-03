Congress to launch agitation against tax hike

February 03, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran warned the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to brace itself for anti-government street protests till the administration dropped the Budget proposal to hike the duty on fuel, property and vehicles.

Mr. Sudhakaran said the government had callously slapped an additional tax burden of ₹4,000 crores on taxpayers burdened by inflation and economic recession.

The Congress would muster people against the grave injustice. The LDF would face another season of Opposition agitations, he warned.