ADVERTISEMENT

Congress to launch agitation against tax hike

February 03, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran warned the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to brace itself for anti-government street protests till the administration dropped the Budget proposal to hike the duty on fuel, property and vehicles.

Mr. Sudhakaran said the government had callously slapped an additional tax burden of ₹4,000 crores on taxpayers burdened by inflation and economic recession.

The Congress would muster people against the grave injustice. The LDF would face another season of Opposition agitations, he warned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US