Congress to intensify protest against mineral sand mining

Published - June 09, 2024 06:49 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress party will intensify protests against mineral sand mining at Thottappally in Alappuzha.

A protest declaration convention by the Congress Ambalappuzha block committee was held at Thottappally pozhi on Saturday.

It was inaugurated by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee vice president V.P. Sajeendran.

Like in the previous years, the extraction of mineral-rich sand from the pozhi (sandbar at sea mouth) in the name of ensuring the smooth flow of floodwaters from Kuttanad to the sea during the monsoon season is expected to begin soon. Congress block president T.A. Hameed presided.

District Congress Committee president B. Babu Prasad, Congress leaders M. Liju, A.A. Shukhoor, M.J. Job and others attended the meeting.

