Congress to hold satyagraha at Kainakary today

March 05, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Kodikunnil Suresh, MP and Congress workers will stage a satyagraha in protest against the State government’s lackadaisical approach in bringing development initiatives to Kainakary in Kuttanad. The one-day protest will be staged near the Kainakary bus stand on Monday. It will be inaugurated by K. Muraleedharan, MP at 10 a.m. Local Congress leaders said the region was facing an acute drinking water shortage and the lack of transport facilities had left residents in a lurch. Dean Kuriakose, MP, Congress leaders M.J. Job, A.A. Shukhoor, K.P. Sreekumar, M. Liju, Shanimol Usman, DCC president B. Babuprasad and others will attend the protest.

