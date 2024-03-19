GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress to fight against Modi’s divide and rule policy: K.C. Venugopal

Speaking after inaugurating the UDF Kalpetta legislative constituency convention here ahead of the Lok Sabha polls on Monday Mr.Venugopal said the BJP was trying to divide the people in the country on behalf of religion and cast.

March 19, 2024 11:33 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
AICC general secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal (file)

AICC general secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal (file) | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been implementing the divide and rule policy of the British government in the country, All India Congress Committee general secretary K.C. Venugopal, MP has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the UDF Kalpetta legislative constituency convention here ahead of the Lok Sabha polls on Monday Mr.Venugopal said the BJP was trying to divide the people in the country on behalf of religion and cast, for which they would even amend the Indian constitution.

They had special intention to enact the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) just ahead of the poll. However, the Congress party would fight against the Act until the government withdrew it , Mr . Venugopal said. All the opposition leaders were invited to the concluding function of the ‘Bharat Jodo Nay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi MP. Though all the eminent leaders had attended the function except the Communist Party of India (Marxist), he said. The CPI(M) considered the INDIA alliance as only a tool for their election campaign and they had no faith in it , he said.

This is not the first time Mr. Gandhi is contesting in the Wayanad Constituency Mr. Venugopal said adding that though Mr. Gandhi was asked to contest in various constituencies in the country he selected Waytanad as he had close contact with the voters in the constituency.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Mr Modi were the two sides of the same coin Mr. Venugopal said adding Mr. Modi never visited Manipur after the riot broke out. Mr Vijyan was yet to visit the kin of Siddharthan, a second-year Veterinary student of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Pookode who was found hanged in the hostel bathroom a few weeks ago.

However the target of Mr Gandhi was not Mr.Vijayan but, to throw away Mr. Modi from the rule, he added. Mr.Venugopal also inaugurated the UDF conventions of Sulthan Bathery and Mananthavadi constituencies on the day..

