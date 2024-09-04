GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress to continue protests till Mukesh’s resignation, says K. Muraleedharan

Updated - September 04, 2024 11:49 am IST

Published - September 04, 2024 11:15 am IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Coming down heavily on M. Mukesh, MLA, former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Muraleedharan on Tuesday said the Congress would continue agitations till the day he resigned.

Inaugurating the ‘rappakal samaram’ (day-and-night agitation) organised by the Congress Kollam assembly committee, he added that protecting a rape accused showed the rot within the CPI(M).

“Mukesh was found prima facie guilty by Pinarayi’s own police and case was registered against him. Despite the prosecution arguing that he should not be granted bail, Pinarayi Vijayan finds him righteous. A CPI(M)-backed MLA has accused the Chief Minister, his political secretary, and Additional Director General of Police of corruption, including gold smuggling. This should be investigated by a central agency,” he said.

He added that the government kept the report a secret as it contained the names of two persons, filmmaker Ranjith and Mukesh, who were close to the Chief Minister. KPCC Political Affairs Committee member Bindu Krishna presided over the function.

