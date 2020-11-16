Congress to contest in 22 divisions in Palakkad

For one and all: Workers engaged in making frames for campaign boards for candidates. A scene from near Indoor Stadium in Thrissur district. K.K. Najeeb

PALAKKAD

16 November 2020 23:37 IST

As per UDF list for Palakkad district panchayat, IUML will get five divisions, other allies one each

The United Democratic Front (UDF) announced its candidates for the district panchayat here on Monday.

Congress district president V.K. Sreekandan, MP, announced the names of the UDF candidates to all 30 divisions of the district panchayat.

While the Congress will contest in 22 seats, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will contest in five seats, and the Janata Dal, the Kerala Congress (M) and the Communist Marxist Party (CMP) will contest in one seat each.

Mostly youngsters

All but two of the candidates are new faces, and mostly youngsters.

K.M. Febin and E. Kammukutty Haji will seek re-election. Among the youngsters in the fray is KSU district president K.S. Ajayaghosh (Parali).

Youth Congress State general secretary O.K. Farook (Sreekrishnapuram), Mohammed Rafi (Kadampazhipuram), Uma Maheswari (Attappady), Bindu Manikandan (Kanhirapuzha), P.S. Unnikrishnan (Kongad), Maneesh Santhosh (Malampuzha), K.I. Kumari (Puthusseri), Sumati Aruna Prasad (Kozhinjampara), C. Vijayakumari (Meenakshipuram), C. Premnavas (Koduvayur), Sarada Thulasidas (Kollengode), M. Pradeep (Nemmara), K.M. Febin (Alathur), Arsali Nisam (Tharoor), A. Jayaram (Kodunthirapully), V.R. Bhasi (Kottayi), P. Rajesh (Vaniyamkulam), M. Savitri (Chalisseri), Ayishabi (Nagalasseri), E. Kammukutty Haji (Tiruvegapura) and Mini Sarovaram (Kulukkallur) are the other Congress candidates.

Muslim Youth League district president Gafoor Kolkalathil (Thenkara), M. Mehabi (Alanallur), Vanitha League district secretary Shamla Shoukath (Lakkidi Perur), IUML district secretary Mohammedali Mattathadam (Perumudiyur), and Faseela Jamal (Chalavara) are the IUML candidates.

CMP’s K. Aravindakshan will contest from the Puthupariyaram division, Janata Dal’s Bindu from Pallassana, and Kerala Congress (M)’s K.J. Lisamma will contest from the Kizhakkanchery division.