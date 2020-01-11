Congress throws CAA papers into sea

Raising the slogan “Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the Arabian Sea”, the District Congress Committee intensified its protest against the Central Government's Citizenship (Amendment) Act and threw copies of the CAA into the sea here on Friday.
Hundreds of Congress activists, led by district president Satheesan Pacheni, took part in the agitation.
The Congress workers, who started the march from Kannur stadium corner, reached Payyambalam through Muneeswaran temple. Mr. Pacheni said that the Congress would never accept laws introduced by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to destroy the plurality of the country. The fight against the laws that undermine the rights of minorities would be an extended one, he said.
