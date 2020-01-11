Kerala

Congress throws CAA papers into sea

Congress leaders and workers throwing copies of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act into the sea at Payyambalam beach in Kannur on Friday.

Congress leaders and workers throwing copies of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act into the sea at Payyambalam beach in Kannur on Friday.  

more-in

Raising the slogan “Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the Arabian Sea”, the District Congress Committee intensified its protest against the Central Government's Citizenship (Amendment) Act and threw copies of the CAA into the sea here on Friday.

Hundreds of Congress activists, led by district president Satheesan Pacheni, took part in the agitation.

The Congress workers, who started the march from Kannur stadium corner, reached Payyambalam through Muneeswaran temple. Mr. Pacheni said that the Congress would never accept laws introduced by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to destroy the plurality of the country. The fight against the laws that undermine the rights of minorities would be an extended one, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 11, 2020 2:11:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/congress-throws-caa-papers-into-sea/article30538951.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY