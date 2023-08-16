HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress takes the gloves off in the battle for Puthuppally

Satheesan says corruption scandals dogging the CM’s family are on the table

August 16, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

G Anand
G Anand
District Collector V. Vigneswari on Wednesday carrying out the first-phase of inspection of the EVMs to be used for the Puthuppally by election on September 5.

District Collector V. Vigneswari on Wednesday carrying out the first-phase of inspection of the EVMs to be used for the Puthuppally by election on September 5. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

With the push coming to shove, the gloves seem to be off in the by-election battle for the Puthuppally Assembly constituency.

After a week of mild sparring and nimble footwork around corruption allegations dogging the government, the Congress appeared to have dug in for an accusatory political slugfest that could border on the personal.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said, somewhat belatedly, that the “corruption scandal” centred around Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter and businessperson Veena Vijayan’s financial transactions with a Kochi-based mining company was on the table.

The Congress had earlier pussyfooted around the testy subject given its double-edged nature.

Mr. Satheesan said Congress leaders had conceded that they had accepted political donations from the firm at the party’s behest.

“It’s now binding on Mr. Vijayan to explain to Puthuppally voters why the company channelled funds to his daughter without getting any reciprocal service or consultancy,” Mr. Satheesan said.

“The Chief Minister’s Office has institutionalised corruption and nepotism. Its incriminating fingerprint is on the graft-ridden Keltron traffic camera project, K fon and UAE gold smuggling case,” he added.

In stark contrast, the CPI(M) seemed keen to dodge recriminatory and toxic debates targeting the government.

Instead, it attempted to reframe the campaign narrative by questioning the Congress’s commitment to minorities by casting the UDF’s alliance with the BJP in Kidangoor panchayat in Kottayam in a politically embarrassing spotlight.

Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener E.P. Jayarajan said the Congress wept crocodile tears for Christians while it “clandestinely” courted the BJP for votes.

The CPI(M) has also attempted to pry open old factional wounds in the Congress. Its candidate Jaick. C. Thomas challenged the Congress to field K. Muraleedharan, MP, to campaign for Chandy Oommen in Puthuppally. Mr. Muraleedharan and his late father, K. Karunakaran, had acrimoniously left the Congress in 2005 and blamed Oommen Chandy for the split.

The Congress riposted by spotlighting the VS-Pinarayi “factional feud” that swamped the CPI(M) in 2007.

Mr. Thomas has also challenged Mr. Chandy to a “persuasive agenda-setting” town hall debate. Such a face-off has its peril and profits. For one, gaffes could potentially hurt candidates.

The Congress has refused to take the bait. Mr Satheesan said the party would decide the UDF’s campaign agenda, not the CPI(M).

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.