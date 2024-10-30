Congress takes strong exception to Kannur Collector’s ‘character statement’ about Naveen Babu

ADVERTISEMENT

District Collector, Kannur, Arun K. Vijayan’s questionable character statement about the late Kannur Additional District Magistrate, Naveen Babu, has triggered a political controversy.

AICC general secretary, K. C. Venugopal, accused the Collector of attempting to tarnish the character of his deceased colleague at the instance of an influential coterie in the CPI(M) leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

He accused Mr. Vijayan of seeking to discredit Naveen to give credence to CPI(M) leader P. P. Divya’s script that the officer had accepted a significant bribe for issuing a No Objection Certificate for a petrol pump at Chengala in Kannur district.

Ms. Divya is currently in judicial remand after the police arrested her on the charge of abetting Naveen’s death by suicide by disparaging the ADM and casting aspersions on his probity at a farewell function she attended allegedly without invitation at the Kannur District Collectorate on October 14.

Mr. Venugopal said that the government’s “kid glove” treatment of Ms. Vidya and the “disdain” of the CPI(M) leadership in Kannur for the ADM’s bereaved family were emblematic of the party’s degeneration and arrogance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The people are fed up with the power-drunk Pinarayi Vijayan government. CPI(M) satraps lead a remote ivory tower existence far removed from the travails of the common folk, including communist activists. The by-elections in Chelakkara and Palakkad Assembly constituencies and the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat will signal the beginning of the end of the LDF. It will implode from within”, he added.

Mr Venugopal said the CPIIM) had little relevance in the Palakkad electoral battle. “The fight is between the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He said the CPI(M) was a distant third in the constituency won by the Congress in the 2021 Assembly polls. In the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP overtook the CPI(M) in several party strongholds. “CPI(M)’s highhandedness and BJP’s divisive politics are the UDF’s central campaign plank”, Mr Venugopal said.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan refused to hazard a remark about Mr Vijayan’s controversial statement about Mr Vijayan’s statement about Naveen’s official conduct. He said he stood firm about the opinion he had voiced about Naveen’s unimpeachable probity in the wake of the officer’s death. “I stand by my statement. Police and departmental inquiries are on. I refuse to jump the gun by making any comment”, he said.

CPI(M) State Secretary M. V. Govindan said the party was with Naveen’s family and the police inquiry into the circumstances that led to the officer’s death was above board.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.