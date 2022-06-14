Congress takes out protest march in Kottayam

Activists of the Kerala Youth Front, a feeder organisation of the Kerala Congress, collecting money in a biriyani vessel as a mark of protest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Kottayam on Tuesday | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

In protest against the Statewide attacks on Congress party offices ,the District Congress Committee (DCC) took out a march in Kottayam town on Tuesday. The march, which began from the Gandhi Square around 5 p.m., was led by DCC president Nattakom Suresh.

Earlier in the day, Saji Manjakadambil, district chairman of the United Democratic Front, inaugurated a protest by activists of the Kerala Youth Front, a feeder organisation of the Kerala Congress led by P.J. Joseph, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the latest ‘revelations’ by diplomatic channel gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh.