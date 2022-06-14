Congress takes out protest march in Kottayam
In protest against the Statewide attacks on Congress party offices ,the District Congress Committee (DCC) took out a march in Kottayam town on Tuesday. The march, which began from the Gandhi Square around 5 p.m., was led by DCC president Nattakom Suresh.
Earlier in the day, Saji Manjakadambil, district chairman of the United Democratic Front, inaugurated a protest by activists of the Kerala Youth Front, a feeder organisation of the Kerala Congress led by P.J. Joseph, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the latest ‘revelations’ by diplomatic channel gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.