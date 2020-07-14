Congress takes out march

A Kerala Students Union activist being arrested by the police after he jumped over the gate during a protest march held in front of Civil Station, Palakkad, on Tuesday.

Kalpetta

14 July 2020 22:14 IST

Congress activists under the aegis of the District Congress Committee took out a protest march and staged a dharna in front of the Wayanad Collectorate here on Tuesday seeking the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the allegations linking his office with a gold smuggling racket.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary K.P. Anil Kumar inaugurated the march.

The protesters demanded CBI investigation into the gold smuggling case.

DCC president I.C. Balakrishnan, MLA, presided over the function.