Congress suspends rebel candidates

KANNUR

26 November 2020 23:07 IST

Party takes the step as part of disciplinary action

The District Congress Committee has taken disciplinary action against the candidates contesting in the Kannur Corporation as rebels.

DCC president Satheesan Pacheni said the party had decided to suspend Chirakkal block Congress committee treasurer C.P. Manoj Kumar, who is contesting against the official candidate of the UDF in Chalat 54th ward, Pallikunnu constituency Congress committee vice president K. Prakashan and Prem Prakash, who is the general secretary, Chirakkal, and contesting in the Pallikunnu fourth ward.

Similarly, Thayatheru ward rebel candidate A.P. Noufal had also been suspended from the party’s primary membership as part of disciplinary action, he said.

Advertising

Advertising