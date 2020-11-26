Kerala

Congress suspends rebel candidates

The District Congress Committee has taken disciplinary action against the candidates contesting in the Kannur Corporation as rebels.

DCC president Satheesan Pacheni said the party had decided to suspend Chirakkal block Congress committee treasurer C.P. Manoj Kumar, who is contesting against the official candidate of the UDF in Chalat 54th ward, Pallikunnu constituency Congress committee vice president K. Prakashan and Prem Prakash, who is the general secretary, Chirakkal, and contesting in the Pallikunnu fourth ward.

Similarly, Thayatheru ward rebel candidate A.P. Noufal had also been suspended from the party’s primary membership as part of disciplinary action, he said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 26, 2020 11:08:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/congress-suspends-rebel-candidates/article33188009.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY