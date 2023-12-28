Congress succumbing to pressures of fundamental forces on Ayodhya temple opening issue: Surendran 

December 28, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Thrissur

The Congress does not have its own decision on whether to participate or not in the Pran Prathishtha of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran has alleged.

“The Congress is succumbing to pressures from communal forces. The Congress will have to pay a hefty price if it fails to respect the religious belief of the majority for satisfying the minority sentiment,“ Mr. Surendran said while addressing a State leadership meeting of the BP here on Thursday.

All political parties of the country had been invited for the function. Some people had agreed to come and some others had not. But the Congress did not have its own opinion. The Congress was the party that renovated the Somnath temple. But now it had succumbed to the pressures from communal forces, he alleged.

The BJP was a party that protected the interests of every religion. That was why Christians welcomed the ‘Sneha Yatra’. Kerala had no other saviour than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The people of the State were waiting for the visit of the Prime Minister, he said.

The Pinarayi Vijayan government was neglecting Ayyappa devotees due to its anti-Hindu sentiment, alleged BJP general secretary Radha Mohan Das Agarwal. “The Left Democratic Front is declaring its pro-Muslim stand by harassing Hindus in Sabarimala. The Centre has taken the Sabarimala issue seriously,” he said.

The State’s trust in the BJP had increased. I could feel Christians’ love for the Prime Minister while participating in the Buon Natale Christmas celebrations here, he said.

The function honoured Major Ravi and V. Raghunath who joined the BJP recently. Senior BJP leaders, including O. Rajagopal, C.K. Padmanabhan, Kummanam Rajasekharan and A.P. Abdulla Kutty participated.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan accused both the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] of ‘insulting’ the faith of the majority community over the issue. The stand taken by both amounted to ‘insulting’ the majority community, he told reporters here. Taking a dig at his political opponents, he said they did not have any confusion while organising pro-Palestine rallies and participating in Iftar parties.

He also termed “childish” the argument of Opposition parties that the consecration ceremony was a government programme. The temple trust was the organiser of the event, he added. “The CPI (M) is claiming that religion and politics are being mixed up. Then, why is the Devaswom Minister going to Sabarimala,” Mr. Muraleedharan asked, referring to State Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan’s presence in the Sabarimala temple during important occasions.