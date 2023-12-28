GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress succumbing to pressures of fundamental forces on Ayodhya temple opening issue: Surendran 

LDF govt. is troubling Ayyappa devotees due to its anti-Hindu sentiment, accuses BJP national general secretary Radha Mohan Das Agarwal

December 28, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress does not have its own decision on whether to participate or not in the Pran Prathishtha of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran has alleged.

“The Congress is succumbing to pressures from communal forces. The Congress will have to pay a hefty price if it fails to respect the religious belief of the majority for satisfying the minority sentiment,“ Mr. Surendran said while addressing a State leadership meeting of the BP here on Thursday.

All political parties of the country had been invited for the function. Some people had agreed to come and some others had not. But the Congress did not have its own opinion. The Congress was the party that renovated the Somnath temple. But now it had succumbed to the pressures from communal forces, he alleged.

The BJP was a party that protected the interests of every religion. That was why Christians welcomed the ‘Sneha Yatra’. Kerala had no other saviour than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The people of the State were waiting for the visit of the Prime Minister, he said.

The Pinarayi Vijayan government was neglecting Ayyappa devotees due to its anti-Hindu sentiment, alleged BJP general secretary Radha Mohan Das Agarwal. “The Left Democratic Front is declaring its pro-Muslim stand by harassing Hindus in Sabarimala. The Centre has taken the Sabarimala issue seriously,” he said.

The State’s trust in the BJP had increased. I could feel Christians’ love for the Prime Minister while participating in the Buon Natale Christmas celebrations here, he said.

The function honoured Major Ravi and V. Raghunath who joined the BJP recently. Senior BJP leaders, including O. Rajagopal, C.K. Padmanabhan, Kummanam Rajasekharan and A.P. Abdulla Kutty participated.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan accused both the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] of ‘insulting’ the faith of the majority community over the issue. The stand taken by both amounted to ‘insulting’ the majority community, he told reporters here. Taking a dig at his political opponents, he said they did not have any confusion while organising pro-Palestine rallies and participating in Iftar parties.

He also termed “childish” the argument of Opposition parties that the consecration ceremony was a government programme. The temple trust was the organiser of the event, he added. “The CPI (M) is claiming that religion and politics are being mixed up. Then, why is the Devaswom Minister going to Sabarimala,” Mr. Muraleedharan asked, referring to State Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan’s presence in the Sabarimala temple during important occasions.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.