Congress stoking violence on State’s campuses, says CPI(M)

Party has no moral right to blame others: Sudhakaran

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has intensified its criticism against KPCC president K. Sudhakaran in connection with the murder of SFI activist Dheeraj Rajendran at Idukki Government Engineering College.

After visiting Dheeraj’s house at Trichambaram in the district, CPI(M) Kannur district secretary M.V. Jayarajan told mediapersons that it was a premeditated murder. “The KPCC leader, who publicly called for violence is also responsible for the murder. The leader is teaching the ranks not Gandhian methods but violence,” he said.

DYFI national president A.A. Rahim said the KPPC president was promoting violence. It was a premeditated murder. The Youth Congress had planned such clashes in several engineering colleges. The Congress was trying to provoke riots across the State, he said.

CPI(M) leader P. Jayarajan alleged that with Mr. Sudhakaran’s “Kannur style” was disturbing the peace in the State.

Responding to the criticism, Mr. Sudhakaran said that Congress would not promote violent politics for any reason. The Communist leaders, who had turned colleges into violent places, had no moral right to accuse any other party for the violence in Kerala, he said. Mr. Sudhakaran said the Congress strongly condemned the murder in Idukki.

The party had appointed a committee to probe the murder of Dheeraj and necessary action would be taken after receiving the report, Mr. Sudhakaran said.

Meanwhile, the police have beefed up protection for Mr. Sudhakaran. A police team has been deployed near the Kannur DCC office. Security has also been beefed up at Congress offices in CPI(M) strongholds.