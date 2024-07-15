Congress stages protest against CPI(M) for inducting members with criminal links

The controversy surrounding the induction of new members into the CPI(M) with alleged criminal links in Pathanamthitta shows no signs of abating, as the Congress has launched a campaign against the Left party highlighting the issue.

On Monday, Congress workers took out a protest march to the office of Health Minister and Aranmula Legislator Veena George in Pathanamthitta. The police, using barricades, prevented the march a few yards before the office, prompting the protesters to stage a demonstration before dispersing.

Despite the CPI(M) leadership’s fierce attempts to defend the induction of the new members, the controversy has caught the party off guard. The episode began last week when 62 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)/Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists from Malayalappuzha joined the CPI(M) at a function attended by Ms. George.

Critics have pointed out that several of these new members have criminal cases pending against them. For instance, a person identified as Sharan Chandran is wanted by the police in a Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) case, while another, identified as Sudheesh, has an attempt-to-murder case pending against him for attacking Students Federation of India activists.

Adding to the party’s woes, the Excise department apprehended one of these newly joined members for possession of ganja.