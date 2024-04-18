ADVERTISEMENT

Congress spokesperson booked on charge of hate speech

April 18, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Shama Mohammed addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

All India Congress Committee spokesperson Shama Mohamed was booked in a hate speech case registered by the Kozhikode Medical College police on Thursday. A probe was initiated into the alleged incident following the complaint of a Thiruvananthapuram resident.

The speech leading to the complaint took place during a recent election campaign for Congress party’s Lok Sabha candidate M.K. Raghavan. 

The complainant alleged that the AICC spokesperson came out with a remark that there wouldn’t be any mosque and church if the BJP regained power. The petitioner claimed that the statement was intended to create religious conflict.

Meanwhile, District Congress Committee leaders expressed surprise over the legal action. They said the senior Congress leader was not involved in delivering any hate speech as propagated and the case was a politically motivated one.   

