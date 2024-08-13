Congress slams Kerala government move to create publicity films when State is reeling from Wayanad disaster

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s move to produce publicity films about Kerala’s achievements has elicited a sharp response from the Congress.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran on Tuesday called the decision unconscionable. He accused the government of unfeelingly splurging on extravagant image-building exercises when the State was reeling from the social and economic fallout of the catastrophic landslides that levelled three villages in Wayanad on July 30.

He said the government’s “reckless profligacy” in times of distress made a mockery of citizens who contributed a portion of their income and assets to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for Wayanad’s rehabilitation.

The government purportedly planned to screen the promotional film in 100 theatres in the State and abroad, including theatres in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka.

Mr. Sudhakaran said the government had allocated significant money for the allegedly barefaced and self-adulatory political spin when the people were in extreme distress.

Outreach events

Earlier, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition slammed the government for extravagant spending on public spectacles and political outreach programmes such as Keraleeyam and Navakerala Sadas.

The UDF said the government had attempted a multi-crore facelift in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections but failed to achieve its objectives at the hustings. It said the LDF government tried in vain to brush livelihood issues, such as the cost-of-living crisis, excessive taxes, fuel surcharge, and seller inflation, by spending on creating promotional films with a cynical eye on the local body polls in 2025.

Mr. Sudhakaran said the public exchequer was bone dry. The State’s borrowing limit till December fell within the relatively meagre ₹3,700 crore.

The government was scrounging for funds ahead of the Onam festival. It had to pay bonuses and festival advances to government employees.

The Civil Supplies Corporation required a significant allocation for effective market intervention ahead of the Onam shopping season when consumption of provisions and perishables peaked in Kerala.

Social welfare pensions

Mr. Sudhakaran asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to explain how the State planned to clear the mounting backlog of social welfare pensions before Onam. He said the government should show some heart and clear the backlog by tapping into the fuel surcharge pool. Mr. Sudhakaran said the government seemed unmindful of the plight of citizens who traversed pothole-ridden and dug-up roads because the State government was hard-pressed to allocate funds to local bodies to carry out urgent civic works.

