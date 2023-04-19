Congress slams AI-powered traffic camera system roll-out in Kerala

April 19, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Congress has said the State Motor Vehicles Department’s (MVD) new network of Artificial Intelligence-driven automated number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras to enforce speed limits and detect traffic violations would further tax road users burdened by tax hikes, including on fuel, water, power and liquor.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran said on Wednesday that the government is rolling out the system to fleece ordinary people, chiefly families using two-wheeler and low-end vehicles for their daily commute.

The government intends to cover up its tax administration failures and mounting public debt by slapping unjustifiably high fines for minor traffic violations, such as minimally hovering above the legal speed limit.

Mr. Sudhakaran said the State government had set a lower speed limit for vehicles than the Central government’s norms to extort money from the travelling public. The government launched the programme without any public awareness campaign. The government still needs to improve roads or even barely cover potholes. It appeared intent on trampling on the rights of road users without providing them with well-surfaced carriage ways.

The MVD is set to roll out the new enforcement system on Thursday. The traffic enforcement system will blanket accident-prone stretches, with a sharp focus on State highways, mofussil roads, suburban localities, and townships. The latest 3D Doppler vehicle tracking radars and red light violation detection systems (RLVDS) will reinforce the ANPRs.

The expansive field surveillance grid is wirelessly linked to district enforcement control rooms (DECR) and the State central control room at the Transport Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

The MVD’s “lidless eyes” will blitz road safety violators with traffic tickets for offences such as running red lights, driving over the legal speed limit, left-side overtaking, noncompliance with mandatory seat belt and helmet norm, one-way violations, use of mobile phone while driving, illegal and non-standard number plates, unauthorised and haphazard parking, riding triple on two-wheelers, causing traffic snarls and overloading.

The MVD will inform the vehicle owner of the infraction via courier, e-mail and mobile phone within 24 hours of the alleged offence. The ticket will incorporate photographic proof, the time and the location of the violation. The fines range from ₹500 to ₹2,000.