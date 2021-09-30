Congress sets in motion drive for semi-cadre structure

Sudhakaran opens Irakkingal unit committee, 1 lakh units in 6 months

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran on Thursday kick-started a party reform which is expected to ingrain a renewed verve among Congress workers at lower levels.

The Congress made a historic step towards a semi-cadre character when Mr. Sudhakaran formally inaugurated a micro-level unit committee at Attasseri, near Mannarkkad, here.

The Irakkingal unit committee at Attasseri became the first neighbourhood level body of the Congress in the State. It marked the State-level inauguration of unit-level committees of the party.

Basic body of party

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sudhakaran said the Congress would stage a comeback with a renewed verve. Now, the unit-level committees would be the party’s basic body in the State.

There would be at least five unit-level committees comprising 20 to 30 houses under each booth committee.

Mr. Sudhakaran said the party would form one lakh such unit committees in the State within six months. Apart from a president, secretary, and treasurer, the unit committee would have two representatives of the booth committee, and one working member from each house.

The booth committees usually became active only during the election time. The formation of unit committees was expected to strengthen the party at the grassroots level. The unit committee received a large party tricolour party flag specially hand-woven by the women of Karimpuzha.

District Congress Committee president A. Thankappan presided over the function. All India Congress Committee secretary P.V. Mohan, KPCC working president Kodikunnil Suresh, P.T. Thomas, MLA, V.K. Sreekandan, Ramya Haridas, MPs, and KPCC secretary P. Harigovindan were present.

The women of Karipuzha have woven party flags for all the upcoming unit committees in the State.