Congress sees vaccine black marketeering

DCC to protest till all in Thrissur are inoculated

Congress leader Padmaja Venugopal has alleged that the Left Democratic Front government has been promoting black marketeering of the COVID-19 vaccine.

She was addressing a protest march organised by the Thrissur District Congress Committee here on Tuesday as part of the campaign ‘Give Vaccine, Protect Lives.’

When the government failed to give vaccines for even the most vulnerable sections of society, private hospitals were distributing them at exorbitant rates. The government was supporting the black marketeering, she alleged.

The spread of the pandemic would increase if the Pinarayi Vijayan government, which collected huge amounts in the name of vaccine challenge, waited for free vaccines from the Centre, she said.

Could COVID spread be checked only by slapping fines and implementing restrictions, she asked.

DCC vice president Joseph Tajet presided.

The protest rally will cover all the 55 divisions in Thrissur Corporation; 210 wards in municipalities; and 1,300 wards in grama panchayats in the district. The protest would continue till all people in the district received vaccines, said DCC president M.P. Vincent.