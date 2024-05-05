GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress seeks thorough probe into police officer’s death

May 05, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader and United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in Kasaragod Rajmohan Unnithan has alleged that pressure from leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] may have forced Bedakam sub inspector Vijayan to take his own life. He also sought a thorough investigation into the incident.

Vijayan, a native of Rajapuram Kolichal, died at a private hospital in Kochi on May 4 (Saturday).

Vijayan had reportedly cited mental tension caused by an ongoing investigation as the reason for taking the extreme step. However, Mr. Unnithan and the Congress party alleged that pressure from the CPI(M), particularly regarding a case involving a Youth Congress leader, might have been the underlying cause for Vijayan’s distress.

Kasaragod / police / politics

