Congress seeks explanation from Centre, State on denial of permission for CM’s UAE visit

May 04, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Centre and State governments owe the public an explanation as to why the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s proposed UAE visit was not sanctioned by the Centre, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran has said.

In a statement here on Thursday, Mr. Sudhakaran said that there seemed to be some mystery surrounding the manner in which the Centre had denied sanction to the Mr. Vijayan to visit the UAE and that it was important that some clarity was brought in the matter.

He pointed out that this was necessary because the Chief Minister, who usually reacted vociferously to any highhandedness by the Centre, had been conspicuous in his silence in this matter.

If the Centre had refused permission to the Chief Minister’s visit to the UAE without sufficient and justifiable reasons, then it is akin to belittling the State and hence the Centre should also state its reasons for its stance, Mr. Sudhakaran said.

He pointed out that there was ample reason to believe that if the Centre, for the first time in the history of Kerala, had to deny its Chief Minister permission to visit UAE, then the former must have had sufficient grounds for doing so.

He recalled that it was in 2016 December, during his visit to the UAE, that Mr. Vijayan forgot to carry one of his bags, which was later taken to him by the then Principal Secretary M. Sivsankar with the help of a UAE Consulate employee Swapna Suresh, who in now an accused in the diplomat baggage gold smuggling case.

Swapna had later given a sworn statement in court that this bag of the Chief Minister had been found to be containing currency when it was scanned. The Central agencies are investigating into it as well as several other allegations that gold had been brought into the State with the tacit approval of the State government.

Mr. Sudhakaran pointed out that in fact, the Prime Minister, during his visit to Kerala last month, had made a mention about gold smuggling in the State. He demanded that the Centre or the State come clean, whether this was the reason why Mr. Vijayan’s UAE visit has been disallowed by the Centre.

He said that while the UAE was hosting an investors’ meet to attract investments to its soil, it was not really clear what the Chief Minister hoped to achieve in the UAE. There are allegations from several quarters that Mr. Vijayan had some vested interests in trying to take part in the investors’ meet of the UAE.

He sought an explanation from the State government on how it had already spent over ₹1.25 crore for the event for which the Chief Minister does not have permission to attend.