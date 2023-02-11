ADVERTISEMENT

Congress seeks anti-graft, money-laundering probe against LDF convener

February 11, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

CPI(M) denies reports of internal inquiry against E.P. Jayarajan

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress on Saturday sought to politically weaponise the allegations of corruption against Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener E.P. Jayarajan.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan demanded that appropriate agencies investigate Mr. E.P. Jayarajan for “money-laundering and illegal amassment of wealth.”

His demand came in the wake of an intense media speculation that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] had instituted a party commission to investigate Mr. E.P. Jayarajan for allegedly giving political cover to his relatives to establish a top-end Ayurveda resort atop a scenic hill in Kannur district.

Cong. to move court

Mr. Satheesan said the Congress would move court to bring Mr. E.P. Jayarajan to book. The Congress would not allow the CPI(M) to repeatedly pull the wool over the public eye by announcing clandestine inner-party inquiries to cover up crime and corruption by top leaders and their accomplices. If such a party inquiry against Mr. E.P. Jayarajan existed, it was patently extrajudicial and, hence, illegal.

The CPI(M) seemingly scrambled to cushion the political fallout of the controversy. Party State secretary M.V. Govindan categorically denied the reports as figments of feverish media imagination.

It had not helped the CPI(M) that P. Jayarajan did not appear to reject the media assumption that he accused Mr. E.P. Jayarajan of corruption at the party’s State committee meeting in December last and sought an inquiry. Instead, the Kannur veteran parroted the party’s anti-corruption line.

(The CPI(M) had resolved last year to rid itself of “degenerate bourgeoise tendencies such as amassment of wealth through abuse of political office” through a process of “self-criticism and collective course correction.” Consequently, it urged the rank and file to report illegalities by party members to appropriate committees, triggering rumours that the bid to purge the party of corruption caused fratricidal friction at different levels in the organisation.)

A seemingly anguished Mr. E.P. Jayarjan urged journalists to expose those behind the smear campaign.

Meanwhile, some television channels reported that the CPI(M) had cracked the whip on maintaining utmost secrecy in sensitive organisational matters to put the lid on the controversy.

