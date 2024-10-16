Congress scrambles to present a unified face following Sarin’s disavowal of Mamkootathil’s candidature

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leadership scrambled to present a unified face, given Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee’s (KPCC) digital convenor P. Sarin’s startling disavowal of Youth Congress president Rahul Mamkootathil’s candidature for the Assembly by-election in Palakkad constituency.

The party appeared discomfited by Mr Sarin’s campaign-eve accusation that Mr Mamkootathi’s candidature was imposed from above and did not reflect the aspirations of grassroots Congress workers in Palakkad.

The KPCC appeared torn between seeking an accommodation with Mr. Sarin or cracking down on his perceived mutiny, fearing disciplinary action could accord him the image of a wronged leader.

It also feared that Mr Sarin’s imputation that ordinary party workers in Palakkad might not be enthused about “importing” Mr Mamkootathil, a Pathanamthitta native, might stroke localist sentiment among the electorate.

Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan countered that such “parochialism” had no space in Congress politics.

He pointed out that Raj Mohan Unnithan, a two-term MP from Kasaragod, was a native of Kollam and Remya Haridas, the Congress candidate for Chelakkara, hailed from Kozhikode.

Mr Sarin’s “rebellion” also came at an inopportune time for Mr Mamkootathil’s nascent campaign. Mr. Mamkootathail seemed disinclined to exacerbate the local “discontent” against his candidature flagged by Mr Sarin. He claimed that Mr Sarin remained his friend and lauded the latter for his “ideological clarity”.

Mr. Satheesan, Congress veteran A. K. Antony, Congress Working Committee member Ramesh Chennithala and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran rallied behind Mr. Mamkootathil.

It also did not help the Congress that the CPI(M) leadership seemed to drop a hint that an accommodation with Mr Sarin might be on the cards if he makes a clean break with his party.

CPI(M) central committee member A.K. Balan said the Left Democratic Front (LDF) would not miss any opportunity to win the by-elections. The party’s Palakkad district secretary, E. N. Suresh Babu, noted that the “insurrection” in Congress would benefit the ruling front. CPI(M) State Secretary M.V. Govindan said the party was monitoring the development and was yet to reach out to any Congress dissident.

Local Self-government Minister M. B. Rajesh said the Congress’s bid to field a “weak candidate” in Palakkad was a quid pro quo for the help received from certain quarters for the victory of the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency.

