Congress’s attempt to reshape the party into a reinvigorated election-winning machine ahead of the 2025 local body polls appeared to have run into rough weather.

A powerful headwind, stirred up by the alleged resurgence of infighting among the rank and file, threatens to impede the party’s Mission 2025, at least transiently.

A torpid organisational setup cost Congress the local body and Assembly elections in 2020 and 2021, respectively, despite a strong showing in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The party’s leadership conclave in Wayanad in mid-July had sanctioned Mission 2025 to hedge against a similar predicament in the upcoming local body polls.

A party insider said matters turned bitter when some KPCC general secretaries and district party chiefs perceived Mission 2025 as a trespass on their traditional fiefdoms and organisational jurisdictions.

The “brewing resentment” caused the KPCC leadership to summon an online meeting. Mr Satheesan took umbrage at being kept out of the loop and not allowed to explain himself at the conference. When journalists confronted him in Kochi, Mr Satheesan declined to speak about organisational matters.

Congress Working Committee member Ramesh Chennithala urged the party leadership to spread the message of unity. He pointed out that Mission 2025 was a collective decision.

AICC general secretary K. C. Venugopal said action was under way against some “centres” that attempted to portray Congress as a divided house. He stressed the need to maintain Mission 2025’s momentum.

KPCC president K. Sudhakaran made light of the controversy. He said his relationship with Mr Satheeshan remained warm and stable. “I would invite him for tea any day,” he said on Friday.

Opposing alliances perceived the outcome of this year’s crucial local body by-polls as a possible bellwether of Kerala’s voting behaviour. Hence, the stakes were high, though the battle was limited to 49 wards.

The CPI(M) was desperate to regain its lost political ground to compensate for its loss of face in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Congress and CPI(M) faced a vitalised BJP buoyed by its dominant showing in 11 Assembly constituencies in the parliamentary elections.

