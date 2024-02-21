Congress’ Samaragni Yatra to reach Alappuzha on February 23

February 21, 2024 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Samaragni, a Statewide yatra led by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will enter Alappuzha district on Friday.

The yatra will be given a reception at Thanneermukkom by Congress workers led by District Congress Committee (DCC) president B. Babu Prasad at 2.30 p.m.

The first public meeting in connection with the yatra will be held at SDV school ground, Alappuzha, at 3.30 p.m. It will be inaugurated by All India Congress Committee general secretary K.C. Venugopal.

Another public meeting will be held at Georgean ground at Mavelikara at 5.30 p.m. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate the meeting.

The DCC president said that elaborate arrangements had been made for the yatra. Congress workers from the Aroor, Cherthala, Alappuzha, Ambalappuzha, and Kuttanad Assembly constituencies will attend the programme at SDV ground. The party members from Kayamkulam, Haripad, Mavelikara, and Chengannur will join the programme at Mavelikara.

Mr. Sudhakaran and Mr. Satheesan will interact with people from different walks of life at Kalyani Auditorium in Alappuzha on Saturday at 10 a.m.

